Cyprus Cement Public Company Ltd announced on Tuesday that it completed a share buyback following a decision taken at an extraordinary general meeting held on June 18, 2026.

A total of 1,780 own shares were acquired at a price of €1.32 per share, with the total transaction value amounting to €2,349.60.

The company said the transaction was carried out in accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange and circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The share purchase was executed on July 20, 2026, through ProChoice Chrimatistiriaki Ltd.