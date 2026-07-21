The Pancyprian Cooperative Society for Participation and Promotion of Cooperativism has announced the launch of an online platform allowing the public to purchase shares in the proposed Pancyprian Cooperative Bank from Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

The organisation said the new platform, available at shares.pccpc.cy, enables any eligible citizen to become a member by purchasing shares in the participation company established to create the new bank.

The minimum investment has been set at 100 shares, with each share priced at €1.

Payments of up to €10,000 can be made by bank card through JCC and will be transferred to a dedicated bank account held with the Bank of Cyprus.

Amounts exceeding €10,000 must be paid by bank transfer after investors contact the issuer’s support team.

The organisation urged prospective investors to carefully study the approved prospectus and the terms of the public offering before making any investment decision, so they fully understand the potential risks and benefits associated with purchasing the shares.

It also stressed that Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) approval of the prospectus should not be interpreted as approval or endorsement of the shares being offered.

The public offering will remain open from July 22, 2026 until November 17, 2026.

The share sale forms part of a broader initiative to establish a new Pancyprian Cooperative Bank, following CySEC’s approval of the prospectus earlier this month.

The capital raising exercise covers up to 42 million new shares, each with a nominal value of €1, with the participation company serving as the vehicle through which citizens and organisations can invest in the proposed bank.

The organisers have previously said 60 per cent of the shares will be allocated to individual investors, with the remaining 40 per cent reserved for Cypriot companies.

If demand exceeds expectations, the board also has the option to increase the size of the offering to 100 million shares, representing the company’s authorised share capital.

The proposed bank will still require banking licences from both the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) and the European Central Bank (ECB) before it can begin operations.