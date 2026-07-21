The Cyprus Union of Shipowners (CUS) has praised Cyprus for strengthening the country’s maritime influence during its six-month presidency of the Council of the European Union, which ended on June 30.

Cyprus, which assumed the rotating presidency on January 1 before handing it to Ireland on July 1, held the role for the second time after its first term in 2012.

“Cyprus delivered a presidency marked by decisive leadership, constructive diplomacy, and a clear strategic vision that strengthened Europe’s maritime agenda and reinforced the Union’s collective priorities,” CUS said in its official report.

During the 181-day term, Cyprus organised three summits, 19 informal ministerial meetings and 52 formal ministerial meetings, while more than 30,000 visitors travelled to the island for presidency-related events.

CUS said it participated in several of the term’s main institutional gatherings, including the opening ceremony in Nicosia, the EU Trade Policy Retreat in Geneva and the high-level conference “Investing in Seafarers – Securing the Future of Global Shipping”, held in Limassol on April 28.

At that conference, CUS president Polys Hajioannou called for closer cooperation between governments, international organisations and the shipping industry, arguing that seafarers’ welfare, recognition and visibility must be supported through tangible action rather than rhetoric.

The maritime focus continued during European Maritime Day, held in Limassol on May 21 and 22. The event brought together policymakers and industry representatives to discuss shipping competitiveness, decarbonisation and Europe’s strategic autonomy.

Speaking during a panel on blue industrial leadership, Hajioannou backed Europe’s efforts to lead maritime decarbonisation but warned that the transition must remain realistic and financially sustainable. He also described European shipping as a strategic pillar of the economy and a safeguard of the bloc’s energy security.

CUS thanked President Nikos Christodoulides, Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and Deputy Minister for European Affairs Marilena Raouna, saying that “their leadership had been instrumental to the presidency’s achievements.”

“We commend everyone involved for their dedication and look forward to further strengthening our cooperation as we work together to advance Europe’s maritime future,” the union concluded.