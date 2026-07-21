Demetra Holdings Plc announced this week that board member Mark Klerides had stepped down from the board of directors and the boards of its subsidiaries, marking a leadership change alongside a share buyback update.

“His service and contribution have been invaluable and we wish him every success in his future endeavours,” the board of directors said, expressing gratitude following Klerides’ departure.

The company confirmed that Klerides resigned from all board positions within the group on July 20, 2026.

In a separate development on Tuesday, Demetra Holdings Plc also informed investors of a share buyback transaction conducted in line with regulatory requirements.

The purchase took place during the trading session on July 20, 2026, following authorisation granted at the annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The transaction was executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO)

A total of 719 own shares were acquired at a price of €1.525 per share, the company said.

The breakdown of the purchase showed that 471 shares were acquired in the first portion of the transaction.

An additional 248 shares were purchased during the remainder of the session, completing the acquisition.