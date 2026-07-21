Following his success in the Eurovision Song Contest representing Greece, Akylas now kicks off his Press Start Tour with a series of summer shows and Cyprus is on the list! His performance on the island is fast approaching with a date set for the last weekend of July.

This Saturday, July 25, Greek pop star Akylas will perform live at NAVA Seaside in Protaras. The evening is presented by Mix FM, Plintirio and Kinky as part of The Greatest Show night. A high-energy party is promised for Saturday night as doors open at 9pm with plenty of unforgettable music performances, dynamic shows and all the greatest hits with Akylas rocking the stage.

This is just one of the summer parties happening at NAVA this season. On July 26, the Kapsouremata x NAVA party is on with DJ Ntinos and DJ EvG blasting tunes. Special guest of the night is Marilena Animada (Kings).

As August arrives, the venue’s busiest month, more musicians are set to take NAVA’s big music stage. They include Nikos Oikonomopoulos, Ioulia Kallamani, Loukas Yiorkas, Katerina Lioliou and Imiskoumbria.

Akylas – Press Start Tour

Live performance in Cyprus as part of his summer tour. July 25. NAVA Seaside, Protaras. 9pm. Tel: 22-777744. www.navaseaside.com, www.ticketmaster.cy