Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides is sixth overall in the ILCA 7 class after the opening five races of the Los Angeles Grand Slam.

After finishing 27th in the first race, a result that has been discarded, Kontides bounced back with a series of strong performances.

He placed third in the second race, followed by eighth in both the third and fourth races, before finishing fifth in the fifth race.

He has 24 points, just one behind fifth-placed Dutch sailor Duko Bos. Britain’s Michael Beckett leads the standings with 10 points.

In the ILCA 6 class, Cyprus’ Marilena Makri is currently 20th overall after five races.