Mitsides Public Company Limited confirmed on Tuesday that shareholders approved a final dividend of €0.05 per share during its annual general meeting held on July 17, 2026, alongside a series of governance decisions.

“Payment of dividend has been approved at €0.05 per share, totalling €410,000 from the profits of the financial year 2023,” the company said in its announcement.

The decision was taken at the company’s annual general meeting held on July 17, 2026, where shareholders examined and approved a range of matters concerning the company’s financial and corporate governance.

The record date for determining eligible shareholders has been set for July 31, 2026, the company confirmed.

“The record will include transactions carried out until the end of the trading day of July 29, 2026,” the company said, clarifying that this date represents the final day for trading with dividend entitlement.

From the start of trading on July 30, 2026, the company’s shares will trade without the right to participate in the dividend.

“From the beginning of the trading day of July 30, 2026, the company’s shares will be traded without the right to participate in the dividend,” the company said.

The announcement also clarified that beneficiaries will include investors who have completed over-the-counter transfers by the record date.

“The dividend will also be paid to investors whose transfers have been completed and registered in the Dematerialised Securities System by the record date,” the company said.

The proposed payment date has been set for August 25, 2026, although the exact timing will be confirmed in a later announcement.

“The exact payment date will be announced at a later stage,” the company added.

Beyond the dividend decision, shareholders at the meeting approved the directors’ report and the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025.

They also approved the re-election of board members Achilleas Demetriades, Marios Demetriades and Marios Loucaides.

Directors’ remuneration for 2026 was approved, reflecting continued shareholder backing of the company’s governance structure.

In addition, shareholders approved the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Ltd as auditors for 2026, authorising the board of directors to determine their remuneration.