The Cyprus Red Cross has launched a nationwide back-to-school campaign to collect school supplies for children from financially vulnerable families ahead of the new academic year.

The “Back to School – With Many Children’s Smiles” campaign will run from July 20 until September 4, with donations being accepted at Cyprus Red Cross branch offices across the island.

The organisation is calling on the public to donate new school bags, stationery such as notebooks, pencil cases and writing materials, as well as new or gently used school uniforms and clothing without logos.

All items collected will be distributed to schoolchildren from vulnerable families to help ensure they begin the new school year with the supplies they need, the Red Cross said.

Donations can be dropped off at Red Cross offices in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos from Monday to Friday between 8am and 2.30pm, in Larnaca and Famagusta from 9am to noon on weekdays, and in Polis Chrysochous on Wednesdays between 3.30pm and 5pm.

The Cyprus Red Cross encouraged the public to support the initiative to help children start the school year on an equal footing with their classmates.