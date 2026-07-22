Cyprus will compete at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow with a 36-member team aiming to enhance its strong record at the major multi-sport event.

Over 3,000 athletes from 74 Commonwealth nations will participate from 23 July to 2 August. Cyprus will be represented in six sports by a team eager to win medals and showcase its talent.

The team consists of 23 men and 13 women competing in athletics, artistic gymnastics, judo, swimming, weightlifting, and para-weightlifting.

The delegation grew from 33 to 36 athletes after the Cyprus Olympic Committee secured three additional spots based on past performances.

High jumper Elena Kulichenko will carry the Cypriot flag at Thursday’s opening ceremony, while para-weightlifter Maria Markou will carry the baton.

Their selection highlights their achievements and the historic inclusion of para-athletes in the unified delegation.

Cyprus has participated in the Commonwealth Games since 1978, missing only the 1986 edition due to a boycott.

It has become one of the strongest smaller nations, winning 64 medals in total – 25 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze – ranking 16th in the all-time medal table.

The first gold medal for Cyprus was earned by triple jumper Marios Hadjiandreou at the 1990 Auckland Games, and Fani Theophanous became the first female champion in 1994.

In Birmingham 2022, Cyprus secured 11 medals, including two golds.

This year’s delegation is led by Cyprus Olympic Committee treasurer Yiannos Fotiou, with support from Dora Kyriakou and Giorgos Panayidis.

The mission includes 65 members, comprising athletes, coaches, medical staff, officials, and support personnel.

Cyprus will field six swimmers, six gymnasts, eight judokas, 13 track and field athletes, two weightlifters, and one para-weightlifter.