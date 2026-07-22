United Nations envoy for the Cyprus problem Maria Angela Holguin will on Wednesday meet with the European Commission’s newly appointed envoy for the Cyprus problem Raffaele Fitto in Brussels.

The meeting follows Holguin’s call with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Tuesday, following which Kallas reaffirmed the EU’s backing of UN efforts to achieve a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem.

“The EU remains firmly committed to supporting the UN led efforts for Cyprus,” Kallas said.

Holguin’s visit to Brussels comes a week ahead of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Cyprus as diplomatic activity to resume negotiations intensify.