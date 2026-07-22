Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides is now fifth in the ILCA 7 standings after two Golden Fleet races at the Los Angeles Grand Slam. He qualified sixth and finished fourth in both races. Britain’s Michael Beckett leads, followed by Ireland’s Finn Lynch, Britain’s Elliot Hanson, and Australia’s Matt Wearn.

In the ILCA 6 class, Cypriot compatriot Marilena Makri sits 16th overall after placing sixth in the first Golden Fleet race, her best result of the regatta.

The Grand Slam ends on Friday with the medal races.