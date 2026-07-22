Larnaca has opened an air-conditioned shelter to protect residents from extreme heat and high humidity, urging vulnerable groups to use the service, the municipality said on Wednesday.

The municipality aims to protect the health and safety of residents, especially the elderly and vulnerable, during hot weather.

An air-conditioned space is available at Chrysostomio Melathro on Epidavrou street, open daily from 8am to 3pm.

Visitors will receive cool drinks and light snacks.

For more information, residents can call 99589641.

After 3pm, those needing assistance can contact the municipality’s social workers at 97875602 or 99241181.

Support and referrals will be provided based on individual assessments.

The municipality urges the public to check on neighbours and relatives and inform them about the cooling centre, especially the elderly and vulnerable.