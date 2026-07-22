The education ministry has launched a new digital learning platform to aid primary school pupils in understanding sustainable development.

The Digital ESD (Digital Education for Sustainable Development) platform targets teachers and pupils aged nine to 11, offering interactive resources to enhance lessons on global environmental, social and economic issues.

The free platform includes 19 ‘learning worlds’ based on the 17 UN sustainable development goals.

Each module includes a teacher’s guide, a student workbook with activities and interactive animated stories for engaging learning.

Though designed for primary education, the resources can be adapted for older students and used by non-formal education providers and organisations promoting sustainable development.

Available in both Greek and English, the platform aims to help children develop knowledge, critical thinking and responsible attitudes towards sustainability.

The project is part of the European Digital Education for Sustainable Development initiative, funded by Erasmus+ with a budget of €400,000 over three years.

The initiative brings together partners from Germany, Norway, Hungary, Ukraine and Cyprus, with the education ministry representing Cyprus in the project.

The educational material is available free of charge and does not require prior knowledge of sustainability topics.