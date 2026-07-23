Cyprus is seeking to deepen cooperation on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital resilience, following a working meeting between Communications Commissioner Marios Pieris and Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology Demetris Skourides.

At the centre of the discussions was the creation of a strategic cooperation framework that would support the secure, responsible and innovative adoption of AI across society, the economy and the public sector.

The two officials examined practical ways of working together, with particular attention given to the implementation of the European Union’s AI Act and the proposed development of an AI Act Implementation Playbook. They also discussed organising joint technical meetings and roundtables with ISO/IEC experts, bringing international expertise on AI governance and recognised standards into Cyprus’ preparations.

Beyond the immediate regulatory work, the meeting also considered initiatives intended to future-proof Cyprus against emerging challenges in AI and cybersecurity, while strengthening the country’s wider digital resilience.

Pieris underlined the close connection between AI and cybersecurity, describing them as interconnected pillars of Cyprus’ digital transformation. He stressed that close cooperation between all competent stakeholders would be essential to create a secure, resilient and trusted digital ecosystem.

Skourides, meanwhile, placed emphasis on closer links between research, innovation, government and industry. Bringing these areas together, he noted, would allow Cyprus to unlock AI’s full potential and strengthen its competitiveness, productivity and sustainable growth, while remaining aligned with European values, transparency and internationally recognised governance standards.

Following the discussions, Pieris introduced the Office’s AI team to the Chief Scientist, extending the meeting from policy discussions to the people expected to help turn the proposed cooperation into joint initiatives in AI, cybersecurity and digital governance.

The two sides agreed to continue their dialogue through regular and structured working meetings, with the shared objective of advancing innovation, strengthening digital resilience and ensuring that AI is used in Cyprus in a safe and trustworthy manner.