A new digital platform, Food Connect, has been launched in Cyprus to reduce food waste by linking businesses with surplus food to charities and the public, Friends of the Earth Cyprus announced on Wednesday.

Developed under the European Life project, Food Connect allows businesses to donate edible surplus food instead of discarding it.

The free app, available on Android and iPhone, lets registered organisations and the public reserve and collect food directly from participating businesses.

Hotels, restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets and food producers can list food that is unsellable but safe to eat.

Donors register their items online, while recipients get notifications via the app and can reserve donations at no cost.

This initiative comes as Cyprus faces the highest food waste per capita in the EU, with around 286kg wasted per person annually, according to Eurostat.

Friends of the Earth Cyprus aims to prevent edible food waste and help those in financial need access nutritious meals.

The organisation highlighted the significant environmental, economic and social impact of food waste, as discarding food wastes resources like water, energy and land, while also contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

The platform simplifies a traditionally informal process, fostering collaboration among businesses, charities, public authorities and communities.

Friends of the Earth Cyprus emphasised that every donation can significantly reduce waste and ensure food reaches those in need.

Food Connect operates in Cyprus, Malta and Portugal under the EU-funded Life programme, serving as a model for broader adoption across Europe, with the aim of strengthening food donation systems and promoting a more sustainable food chain.

Businesses with surplus food are encouraged to register, while eligible organisations and individuals can download the app to join the network.