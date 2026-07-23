Forty-five communities across Cyprus will receive small fire engines at no cost, after TechIsland committed €450,000 to cover the share not financed by the government, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Thursday.

Speaking at the official launch of the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative in Limassol, Ioannou said the partnership would give local communities a vital tool for responding during the first critical moments of a fire, before the arrival of the Fire Service and other emergency crews.

He thanked TechIsland president Valentinos Polykarpou, the association’s board and management, the members of the initiative’s committee, and the companies, donors, partners and volunteers who supported the effort. “TechIsland is the largest association of technology companies in Cyprus”, Ioannou said.

The initiative was created following the devastating wildfire of July 23, 2025, in mountainous Limassol, which claimed lives, destroyed homes and property, affected businesses and farms, and caused serious damage to infrastructure and the natural environment.

However, what began as an emergency effort to support those affected has since grown into a broader programme focused on restoration, prevention, early detection and stronger community preparedness.

Ioannou noted that more than 60 companies and individuals mobilised within only a few days, raising approximately €2 million. The response, he said, represented “a practical demonstration of social responsibility and solidarity”, particularly because the initial effort to address immediate needs had developed into an organised initiative with a longer-term impact.

Following last year’s fire, the government introduced a series of support measures for affected residents, businesses and farmers. These included financial assistance for the restoration of homes and other buildings, compensation for damage to vehicles and machinery, and work to repair critical infrastructure and water supply systems. Flood protection measures and other projects were also promoted in the affected communities.

Nevertheless, Ioannou stressed that the response could not end with repairing the damage, arguing that “the lessons learned from last year’s fire require the adoption of measures that strengthen the prevention, preparedness and resilience of our communities”.

Central to that effort is the Interior Ministry’s scheme subsidising Community Councils for the purchase of small fire engines. Recognising the importance of immediate local intervention, the ministry increased state funding from 50 per cent to 80 per cent of the purchase cost, with the enhanced financial assistance so far approved for 54 communities across Cyprus.

“The first response after a fire occurs is crucial,” Ioannou said, explaining that early intervention at community level can help contain the flames until the competent firefighting forces arrive.

It is at this stage that TechIsland’s involvement becomes particularly significant. Through the Wildfire Initiative, the organisation will contribute €450,000 to cover the remaining 20 per cent of the cost for 45 communities, removing their financial burden entirely.

According to Ioannou, the arrangement is “an excellent example of how cooperation between the public and private sectors can translate into tangible and substantial benefits for local communities and, by extension, for the citizens themselves”.

While the government provides the framework and the majority of the funding, the private sector’s targeted contribution completes the financing and expands the impact of the state scheme. Ioannou was careful to stress that this cooperation did not reduce the government’s responsibility. Instead, he explained, it brought together the capabilities and resources of different organisations in pursuit of a common goal.

He also acknowledged the role of the Union of Cyprus Communities, noting that the partnership between the ministry, the union and TechIsland demonstrated how the state, local government and businesses could work together to improve the safety and preparedness of rural communities.

At the same time, the acquisition of fire engines forms only one part of the wider TechIsland programme. The initiative also includes SafeIsland CY, an application using technology to improve public awareness and emergency preparedness, as well as the Geosfire project, which focuses on the early detection of wildfires through satellite data and unmanned aerial vehicles.

In addition, Green Souni is centred on restoring burned land and supporting the environmental regeneration of areas damaged by last year’s fire. Together, Ioannou said, the projects form a coordinated effort to strengthen prevention, early warning and local resilience.

The government has also expanded its own preventative work, including the clearance of abandoned agricultural land and areas surrounding communities. Moreover, earth-moving machinery and water tankers have been positioned in locations facing an increased risk during the fire season, allowing the authorities to respond more quickly when needed.

With increasingly adverse weather conditions making fires more likely to start and spread rapidly, Ioannou warned that there was no room for complacency. Although “we cannot eliminate the risk”, he said, Cyprus could limit it by becoming better prepared and continually improving its capacity for an immediate and effective response.

This, he added, would require the involvement of the state and emergency services, local authorities, the scientific and research community, businesses, organised groups, volunteers and citizens themselves.

Concluding, Ioannou said the initiative demonstrated that Cyprus’ technology sector could contribute well beyond its role in the economy and the country’s development, using its expertise and resources to address pressing social needs and turn corporate responsibility into concrete action.

Describing the TechIsland Wildfire Initiative as “an excellent example of what we can achieve when we join forces around a common goal”, he reaffirmed the Interior Ministry’s readiness to support and encourage further partnerships aimed at strengthening the safety and resilience of communities across Cyprus.