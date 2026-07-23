It is not just a cool beer that goes with a burger on a summer day

Summer is in full swing and the outdoor drinking season is officially upon us. Whether it is a cold lager on the beach or an IPA in the backyard, there is nothing quite like the pairing of a juicy, fresh-off-the-grill burger and ice-cold beer on a sizzling Cypriot summer day. But burgers and wine can go just as well. They are casual, fun and comforting, so they are best complemented by wines that share those traits.

A burger-and-wine experience should feel almost primal, an everyman kind of experience, not a revelatory moment, no frills and it should be gut-satisfying. When I think about burgers on the grill I think about bright uplifting wines. Nothing super heavy that weighs you down, something refreshing.

Classic hamburger – Merlot

A well-executed burger has incredible umami, which makes it versatile to pair with many styles of wines. My choice is a Merlot with plummy fruit notes, juicy berry fruit and hint of savoury heft; it works better with burgers that have sweet elements like caramelised onions or barbecue sauce. Merlot is approachable, served slightly cold and would not overpower most burger styles. Try one that is meant to be enjoyed young.

2024 Tsiakkas Winery Merlot, PGI Lemesos, ABV 14.5%

High altitude Merlot benefiting from sandy-volcanic soil. It has a 12-day skin contact period, selected yeast fermentation, and frequent punch-downs to extract deep flavours and rich structure. Dark red fruits, rounded tannins and an opulent, smooth finish. Fresh flavours of plum, cherry and blackberry dominate the midpalate while earthy flavours of tobacco, cedar and clove marry the spices of vanilla and mocha to extend the wine’s long lingering finish. €14.50

Turkey or chicken burger: full-bodied rosé

I recommend a fuller-bodied rosé to enjoy with a turkey burger. That is because there are often a lot of flavours contained in a single burger, from toppings and sauces to the patty itself. Because turkey patties are a little milder than their beefy cousins, they are more likely to be tricked out with condiments.

Rosé is something that will not be at odds with the flavours of lettuce, tomato and avocado, and really pairs well with all the options. Opting for a heartier style of rosé with citrus and plum notes, it is still refreshing enough to sip on a sunny afternoon with turkey burger in hand.

2025 Zambartas Winery Garden of Cyprus Rosé Cabernet Franc – Lefkada, PGI Lemesos, ABV 12%

Made from 83% Lefkada and 17% Cabernet Franc, this strawberry-coloured wine opens with aromas of ripe red berries, raw pomegranate, blood orange, rose petals and allspice. Elegant and inviting, it is lush and flavourful on the palate, with balanced acidity, subtle fine tannins, and a refreshing mouthfeel. €11

Cheeseburger: Giannoudi

Burger plus melted cheese equals a weighty flavour bomb, so you are going to want a bit more of a palate-cleansing wine, because the cheese brings an element of richness. A lighter and brighter style of red wine that will lift you up, like a lighter Giannoudi, is a great option.

2022 Oraman Vlassides, Giannoudi, PGI Lemesos, ABV 14.8%

Intense ruby red colour, smooth and refined, aromas of dark and red fruits, with enticing scents of red cherry, blackberry, and cedar, baking spice and pepper with a hint of smoke. On the palate, the wine offers a velvety texture and structured mouthfeel that unfolds to reveal luscious layers of ripe plum, blackberries, dark chocolate, and a hint of mint. Balanced acidity intertwines seamlessly with refined tannins. The finish is long and flavourful with pleasant finish. €18

Lamb burger: Maratheftiko

For this kind of burger, we need a wine with a complex nose, vivid fruit flavours, floral, peppery and herbal undertones to help stand up to the slight funk of lamb. Especially if the burger has some feta cheese.

2018 KEO Heritage, Maratheftiko, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

The 2018 KEO Heritage Maratheftiko starts juicy and dusty with delightful layers of dusty plum, sour cherry and soft elements of juicy tobacco, hints of oak and a gentle display of pencil lead. Medium to full-bodied, the wine delivers a balanced structure with lifting tannins and succulent acidity, before flavours of black plum and dark cherry skin sway across the mid-palate. The wine concludes with a persistent tannic edge and lingering flavours of blackberry and spiced plum compote. €15

Traditional Veggie Burger: Cabernet Franc

When it comes to old-school veggie burgers, the kind where you can see black beans and corn right in the patty, there is still heft and richness so do not add too much weight. A Cabernet Franc drinks more like a light-bodied red, with good acidity, refreshing lift and enough acid to cut through a veggie burger.

2025 Makarounas Winery En Archi, Cabernet Franc, PGI Pafos, ABV 12%

This is a great summer red, presenting a purple colour with red ruby notes. The nose offers elegant aromas of spices and fresh herbs of thyme and rosemary, red berries, cherries, cassis, raspberries with layers of stewed prunes. Medium bodied, the mouthfeel is rich with cherry and raspberry flavours and notes of black pepper and oregano. The finish is bright and fresh with finely grained tannins. €12

Seafood-Based Burger: Xynisteri

Sipping a crisp white with a tuna or salmon burger brings out the citrus, saline flavours of the wine while complementing the delicate flavours of the fish. Tuna and salmon burgers are often dressed up with bold additions like sriracha or ginger, and Xynisteri plays nicely with these zingy, spicy flavours, too.

2025 Kathikas Vasilikon Winery, Single Vineyard, PDO Laona Akamas, ABV 13%

From a 1967 plot, calcareous soil with clay at an altitude of 700m overlooking the sea of Akamas. Pale yellow with greenish tint, typical of Xynisteri. Fresh and aromatic with hints of citrus fruit and grapefruit, mandarin, green apple and orange peel with hints of orchid blossom. A full body palate of exotic fruits with pear and citrus, shows real drive, clean acidity, followed by a lingering mineral, salty finish. Refreshingly elegant. €11.50