Unigrowth Investments Public Ltd on Thursday issued a profit warning for its unaudited half-year results for the period from January 1, 2026 to June 30, 2026.

The company said that, based on the indications so far, the group is expected to post lower profits in its unaudited six-month accounts compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

Moreover, the company said the main reasons for the weaker profitability were milder fluctuations in the performance of investments in financial assets and a reduction in dividend income receivable by the company.

The announcement was made in line with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) on transparency, and was intended to keep shareholders and the wider investing public fully informed.