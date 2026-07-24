Aegean Shipping Management marked a fresh stage in its fleet renewal earlier this week, with the naming ceremony of its new tanker M/T Green Liberty at COSCO Yangzhou Shipyard in China.

According to a report from Greek business outlet Newmoney, Green Liberty is the first of four new LR2, or Long Range 2, tankers to be included in the company’s investment programme, marking a new chapter in the development and renewal of its fleet.

The ceremony was a significant milestone for Aegean Shipping Management, as it signalled the start of deliveries for a series of vessels expected to increase carrying capacity and improve its competitive position in the product tanker market.

In a message, the company thanked all those involved in building and completing the vessel, stressing that the delivery of Green Liberty was the result of cooperation between the shipyard, suppliers, technical teams and its own executives.

The delivery of the first LR2 reflects the continuing trend among Greek shipping companies to invest in modern, energy-efficient vessels, taking advantage of demand for new tankers that meet stricter environmental and operational requirements in the international shipping market.