President Nikos Christodoulides on Friday pledged to continue strengthening Cyprus’ defence capabilities, telling newly sworn-in National Guard recruits that the country must remain prepared in the face of the continuing Turkish occupation and an increasingly complex regional security environment.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for the 2026 National Guard intake at Tassos Papadopoulos-Eleftheria Stadium in Nicosia, he congratulated the recruits on joining the armed forces and assuming what he described as the important mission of defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and security of the Republic of Cyprus.

He noted that they were beginning their military service during the annual commemorations of the 1974 coup and the Turkish invasion, saying they were called upon to honour the legacy of those who fought in defence of the country.

“With today’s oath, you officially undertake the responsibility to honour that legacy,” Christodoulides said, urging the recruits to serve with commitment, discipline and respect for those who came before them.

The president said the “continued presence of Turkish troops in the island’s occupied north, combined with instability in the wider region, made the strengthening of the National Guard’s capabilities an essential priority”.

He said Cyprus was moving ahead with the substantial modernisation of the armed forces, aiming to transform the National Guard into a modern, flexible and credible force capable of responding to defence, security and humanitarian challenges.

Christodoulides highlighted Cyprus’ participation in the European Union’s SAFE defence financing programme, saying the government was using the mechanism to strengthen key military capabilities while also promoting the participation of the domestic defence industry in European procurement projects.

He also referred to plans to modernise the country’s naval and air force infrastructure, describing them as part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance Cyprus’ defence posture.

He added that the government was continuing to invest in National Guard personnel through improved training, career development and measures aimed at addressing long-standing issues affecting military staff.

He also paid tribute to previous generations of conscripts, particularly those who remained at their posts during the Turkish invasion of 1974 despite being close to completing their military service.

“Many of them sacrificed their lives defending the freedom and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus,” he said, adding that their example of duty and self-sacrifice should continue to inspire future generations.

Concluding his address, the president thanked the families of the recruits for their support and assured them that the National Guard would ensure their sons completed their military service in safe, dignified and modern conditions appropriate for the armed forces of a European Union member state.

Thousands of recruits around the island formally began their military service on Friday after taking the oath of allegiance during ceremonies held at military camps and venues across Cyprus.

Speaking in Larnaca, National Guard commander Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou told the recruits they were assuming their most important duty towards the Republic by pledging to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and security.

Addressing the families, he said parents should be proud of their children, describing military service as an experience that would provide valuable lessons for the future.