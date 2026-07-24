Cyprus brought together 27 Port State Control inspectors from 11 Mediterranean countries for specialist training on cargo securing, strengthening regional cooperation on maritime safety and ship inspections.

The two-day seminar, held on July 15 and 16, was jointly organised by the Deputy Ministry of Shipping and the Secretariat of the Mediterranean Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control, known as the Med MoU.

Training focused on the Concentrated Inspection Campaign on Cargo Securing, preparing inspectors from Med MoU member states for coordinated checks in this area.

The seminar was attended by inspectors from Egypt, Albania, France, Israel, Jordan, Croatia, Cyprus, Lebanon, Malta, Morocco and Tunisia.

According to the Deputy Ministry, the successful organisation of the seminar confirmed Cyprus’ active role in the Mediterranean, while emphasising its ability to contribute to regional training and cooperation in shipping.