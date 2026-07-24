Demetra Holdings Plc on Friday announced to investors that it purchased more of its own shares during the trading session on July 23, 2026.

The share repurchase was executed through the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO), which acts as the designated broker.

A total of 4,570 ordinary shares were acquired by the firm during the session, at a price of €1.495 per share.

The move followed the relevant authorisation granted at the annual general meeting dated June 30, 2026.