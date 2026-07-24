A fire caused material damage to the enclosed parking area of a home in the village of Nikoklia on Thursday night, though no one was injured, the fire service said on Friday.

The alarm was raised at 10.26pm, with crews from the Paphos and Kelokedara rural fire stations responding with two fire engines.

The blaze was brought under control by 11pm.

The fire damaged a small kitchen located in the parking area, including its equipment, as well as paintwork and electric garage doors.

A vehicle parked inside the space was not believed to have been damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.