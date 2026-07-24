Five British police officers were injured after a Metropolitan Police boat struck Westminster Bridge in central London on Friday, the force said.

The vessel, from the Met’s Marine Policing Unit, hit the bridge at about 3.40pm local time, 5.40pm Cyprus time, the police said. It added that a number of officers had entered the water but were rescued, with additional police responding along with other emergency services.

“We understand five officers were injured and are receiving treatment,” the police statement said. “We await an update on the extent of their injuries.”

It added it did not believe any members of the public were involved or injured and said the circumstances of the incident would be “thoroughly reviewed”.

The incident occurred close to the Houses of Parliament with crowds of onlookers watching on from the bridge. The Port of London Authority said it was also supporting the response.