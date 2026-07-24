The government has assured that any proposals for a settlement on the Cyprus problem falling outside the framework of UN Security Council resolutions would be rejected.

Speaking on Friday, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis affirmed that the objective remained the resumption of substantive negotiations from where they stopped at Crans Montana in 2017, based on a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality.

“The goal remains unchanged,” Letymbiotis said, adding that the solution must be based on “one sovereignty, one citizenship and one international personality” in accordance with UN resolutions and compatible with EU law.

Asked regarding possible new ideas submitted by both the UN and Turkish Cypriot side, with recent reports suggesting a deviation into a loose confederation model, Letymbiotis said he was not aware of any such proposals.

“If any ideas from anyone go beyond the framework of the UN Security Council resolutions, the answer is categorically negative,” he said.

He added that the upcoming expanded conference sought by the UN secretary general would not be an end in itself, but a step towards restarting negotiations.

“The goal is the resumption of substantive negotiations,” Letymbiotis said, adding that all sides would need to demonstrate political will for progress to be achieved.

He said the government recognised the difficulties ahead but maintained that there was political momentum surrounding the UN initiative and the appointment of European Commission Vice President Rafaelle Fitto as EU special envoy for the Cyprus problem.

“The importance of the national council as the institutional space for collective assessment of the data surrounding the top national issue was proven once again,” Letymbiotis said, adding that unity did not require agreement on all issues but required “responsibility, sobriety and a shared awareness of historical responsibility”.