Cypriot sailor Pavlos Kontides will enter the medal races of the Los Angeles Grand Slam in first place after maintaining his lead in the ILCA 7 category.

Kontides finished sixth and fourth in the final qualifying races, securing top spot in the overall standings heading into the decisive stage of the competition.

Under the event’s format, the top ten sailors qualify for two medal races, with previous points wiped clean and the final rankings determined solely by those races.

Australia’s Matt Wearn is second overall, followed by Britain’s Michael Beckett.

In the ILCA 6 class, Cyprus’ Marilena Makri finished 25th overall.