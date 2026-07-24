The Larnaca district government has launched an educational initiative to encourage water conservation among children as part of its “Larnaca -26” campaign, the authority said on Friday.

The initiative includes an activity book designed to teach primary school pupils and preschool children about the importance of protecting water resources through games, creative exercises and interactive learning.

The booklet has already been distributed to public and private summer schools and nurseries across the district, with wider distribution planned at the start of the new school year.

Through activities such as identifying water-wasting habits, observation exercises and creative tasks, children learn how simple changes in their daily routines can help conserve water.

The programme aims to encourage children to become ambassadors for responsible water use by sharing what they learn with their families and communities.

The wider “Larnaca -26” campaign seeks to reduce daily water consumption across the district by 26 litres per person.

The district government said it would continue investing in environmental education, stressing that raising awareness from an early age is key to building a more sustainable future.

“Every drop counts,” the district government said, urging the public to help protect the island’s water resources.