The European Central Bank (ECB) has unveiled ten shortlisted design proposals for the next series of euro banknotes and launched a public survey inviting feedback from people across Europe.

The proposals are based on two themes, European culture and Rivers and birds, with specific motifs chosen to represent each concept.

“Euro banknotes are more than a means of payment – they are one of the most tangible expressions of Europe,” said Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank.

“Through designs that combine beauty and meaning, they will reinforce our shared identity,” she added.

The shortlisted designs follow a European Union-wide competition that attracted more than 1,200 applications from graphic designers.

From these, 25 designers were invited to develop proposals for one or both themes.

An independent jury of 21 experts in fields including graphic design, communication, neuroscience and history, each nominated by a euro area central bank, selected the ten shortlisted proposals.

The ECB’s Governing Council has now opened an online public survey running until September 21, 2026, allowing citizens across Europe to express their views on the designs.

A parallel survey with identical questions will also be carried out by an independent research company among a representative sample of euro area citizens.

The ECB said it will publish a report on the findings of both surveys once the final design concept has been chosen.

Officials emphasised that public feedback forms a central part of the Eurosystem’s inclusive approach, ensuring citizens’ views are reflected in the decision-making process.

The Governing Council is expected to select the final design around the end of 2026, drawing on jury conclusions, technical assessments and survey results.

Following selection, the chosen design will undergo further development and testing before production begins.

The new banknotes are expected to enter circulation in the years that follow, while existing euro banknotes will retain their value and continue circulating alongside the new series.

This will mark the first complete redesign of euro banknotes since their introduction in 2002.

“The redesign of the euro banknotes is part of a long-term effort by the Eurosystem to ensure that cash remains a secure, efficient and relatable means of payment, preserving citizens’ access to public money and their freedom to choose how to pay,” said Piero Cipollone, member of the ECB Executive Board.

The ECB said issuing new banknote series periodically allows authorities to take advantage of technological advances and stay ahead of counterfeiting threats.

The upcoming series will feature enhanced security elements, improving authentication and accessibility, including for visually impaired users.

At the same time, the ECB aims to reduce the environmental footprint of euro banknotes by improving durability and adopting more sustainable materials and production methods.