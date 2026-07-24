A travelling music and dance festival arrives this July, celebrating the traditions of Armenian culture. The second Armenian Dance Festival will tour Larnaca and Limassol soon, showcasing Armenian national dances by artistic ensembles flying to the island from around the world, especially for this event.

On July 24 and 25, the two cities will welcome eight dance groups, with the festival opening performance happening this Friday in Limassol.

At Molos Promenade, the festivities will kick off at 8pm as the festival welcomes the Sipan Dance Group, the Prof Art Dance Ensemble, the Nazani Dance ensemble, the Haykyanner Dance Ensemble, the Hamazkayin Guiliguia Dance Group, the Nanor Dance Group, the Kilikia Dance Group and the Ani Dance Group.

On the following evening, the performers will head to Larnaca’s Foinikoudes amphitheatre for another show.

In traditional costumes and colourful attire, dancers will bring a touch of Armenian culture to Cyprus, entertaining audiences, and for free.

2nd Armenian Dance Festival

International dance ensembles perform live. July 24. Molos Amphitheatre, Limassol. July 25. Foinikoudes amphitheatre, Larnaca, 8pm. Free admission. www.hamazkayin.com