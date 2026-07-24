There is no shortage of festivals this summer. Every weekend is filled with activities people of all ages can enjoy around Cyprus, whether they are vacationing or just enjoying their summer locally. Perhaps that is the beauty of spending the summer in Cyprus – being able to enjoy the mountains, sea, big fiestas or village life on an ordinary weekend.

Presenting pasta flavours and dough creations is the Festival Zimariou, also known as the Dough Festival, in Chandria village this weekend. A two-day agenda is on from July 25 to 26 with local flavours, pasta and bread creations, souvlakia and Cypriot dancing.

Held at the courtyard of the church of Archangel Michael, the festival will begin on Saturday at 3pm. Local women will prepare traditional dough creations for visitors to try, such as Cypriot ravioli, pies, village breads, loukoumades, daktyla and more.

Folklore ensembles will perform local dances, whilst the evening continues with live music and sizzling souvlakia.

The second day’s schedule is similar – pasta and breads to try, dancing, eating and drinking, from 11am to 6pm.

On both days, children will have the opportunity to experience culture hands-on by making their own dough creations.

Festival Zimariou Chandria

Traditional pasta, bread and dough festival with food, performances and demonstrations. July 25-26. Courtyard of the church of Archangel Michael, Chandria village, Limassol district. Saturday: 3pm-11pm. Sunday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-627526