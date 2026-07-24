Football violence erupted during the AEK Larnaca – Beitar Jerusalem match on Thursday night, with a South Korean tourist couple becoming unintended victims after their rental car was damaged in the disturbances.

“Before the match, violent clashes erupted between fan groups near the stadium. Our legally parked rental vehicle became a victim of random vandalism during the riot,” the couple said.

After filing a report with police in Larnaca, the couple said they were now facing substantial repair costs for the rental vehicle. They added that the incident highlighted the risks to bystanders during football-related violence, saying it was concerning that tourists could suffer damage and financial loss despite having no involvement in the disturbances.

“It remains deeply concerning that peaceful tourists can face such violence and financial loss in public space during football events,” the couple said.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, the police confirmed the incident.

“There was an incident between fans of the two teams before the beginning of match outside the stadium,” the police said.

A 24-year-old fan remains in custody on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

Local media reports claiming that seven people had been arrested could not be confirmed.

Police said a water cannon vehicle was deployed during the clashes, which were brought under control following their intervention.