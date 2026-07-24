Twelve people were arrested in overnight police operations across the island for various offences including drink driving, public insult, the possession of drugs and illegal residence.

The police pulled over total of 383 drivers and 175 passengers.

A total of 116 alcohol tests were carried out, seven of which were positive. Meanwhile, 180 complaints were filed concerning traffic violations, 42 of which were related to speeding. Nine vehicles were seized as part of the checks.

The police also raided 39 premises and filed five reports.