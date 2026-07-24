A section of wall surrounding a block of flats in Ayios Dometios, Nicosia, collapsed on Friday during excavation works for the foundations of a new building to be built next door.

The Nicosia district government organisation (EOA) said the incident occurred on Pentadaktylos street and that it had immediately launched an investigation into the safety measures in place during works.

EOA crews immediately went to the scene and are in contact with the project’s engineers and those of the affected block of flats.

The organisation said it would also conduct a static adequacy study for the affected building, to assess whether the collapse of the wall had impacted its structural safety.

Nicosia EOA said it would provide more information as it emerges.