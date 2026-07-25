Cyprus Civil Defence is on heightened alert because of the increased risk of wildfires, with patrols being carried out to support prevention efforts and ensure a rapid response if needed, spokesman Panayiotis Liasides said on Saturday.

“We are on standby and monitoring forecasts issued by the meteorological department. We are in constant communication with the national coordinator for major wildfires, the fire service, the forestry department and all other competent authorities,” Liasides said.

“We have vehicles carrying out patrols and we are in a state of increased readiness so that, should the need arise, we can also provide assistance,” he said.

Liasides also referred to the major wildfires currently affecting Spain and France, saying both countries had initially requested aerial firefighting assistance from Cyprus.

However, he said the requests were later withdrawn after Spain received support from Portugal, while France informed Cypriot authorities that it no longer required aerial assets.