31.6 million people were employed in the EU during 2024 to satisfy the final demand for goods and services from non-EU economies, according to a report from Eurostat.

This figure accounts for 14.4 per cent of total employment across the European Union, marking a significant rise from 2010 when 22.6 million workers, or 11.5 per cent of the total workforce, were engaged in similar activities.

The gross value added generated by the final use of EU products abroad also experienced substantial growth over the same period.

Domestic value added in foreign final use increased from €1.3 trillion in 2010 to €2.8 trillion in 2024.

This represents an expansion of the share from 13.3 per cent to 17.2 per cent of the total EU gross value added.

Trade with the United States exerted the highest impact on EU employment and value added during 2024.

This relationship supported the jobs of 6.0 million EU workers, representing 19.1 per cent of the total employment created by the foreign final use of goods and services, and generated 585.8 billion € of value added in the EU, or 21.0 per cent of the total.

The United Kingdom ranked second for employment, supporting 3.4 million, or 10.6 per cent, of EU workers.

The United Kingdom also stood third for EU value added in foreign final use, contributing €276.0 billion, which accounts for 9.9 per cent of the total.

China occupied the third position for employment, with 3.1 million EU workers or 9.8 per cent of the total.

Meanwhile, China was ranked second for EU value added, generating €289.8 billion, which represents 10.4 per cent of the total.