Two 34-year-old men were remanded in custody for eight days on Saturday after a police pursuit in Larnaca ended with the seizure of approximately 1.5kg of cocaine.

At around 11pm on Friday a police officer on patrol in the Larnaca district spotted a vehicle being driven suspiciously and signalled for the driver to stop.

Instead, the driver sped away, prompting the officer to pursue the vehicle while calling for backup.

Members of the rapid response unit (MMAD) quickly joined the chase while the driver continued driving dangerously before losing control of the vehicle, which left the road and came to a stop in a ditch.

Officers found two 34-year-old men inside.

A subsequent search uncovered a package containing approximately 1.57kg of cocaine.

The two men were arrested and appeared before Larnaca district court on Saturday, where they were remanded in custody for eight days while investigations continue.