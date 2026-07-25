A 47-year-old man was remanded in custody for five days on Saturday after police found around 60g of crystal meth in his possession during a patrol in western Limassol.

The arrest was made at around 1.30pm on Friday when officers from the Limassol crime prevention unit on patrols in a village in the district, stopped the man’s vehicle for a check.

A search uncovered a zip-lock bag containing more than 2g of crystal meth on the suspect. Officers then searched the vehicle and found a second concealed bag containing approximately 59g of the drug.

Police also said the 47-year-old was driving with an expired learner’s permit.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Limassol offices of the drug squad (Ykan), where he admitted that the drugs belonged to him.

He appeared before the district court on Saturday, which remanded him in custody for five days while investigations continue.