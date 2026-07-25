Scientists have identified a new species of monkey in Democratic Republic of ​Congo’s rainforest, distinguished by patches of ‌light-colored skin around its mouth, Florida Atlantic University said in a statement.

The discovery marks ​only the fifth new monkey species ​identified in Africa in the last ⁠75 years, according to the statement ​issued on Wednesday.

The species known by locals ​as “Likweli” was named Colobus congoensis by scientists.

Small in size, the black monkey has a distinctive “mask-like ​appearance” with a vivid orange-cream patch ​surrounding its mouth and nose.

The newly identified primate’s roaring ‌possesses ⁠a distinct acoustic structure, the research showed.

“This discovery reinforces how much biodiversity remains undocumented in the Central Congo Basin,” ​said John ​Hart, a ⁠conservation scientist from the Lukuru Wildlife Research Foundation.

Researchers warn the ​monkey may already be at ​risk ⁠due to its small range area and population size and propose the International ⁠Union ​for Conservation of Nature ​should classify it as endangered.