Thirteen people were arrested during coordinated police operations carried out across Cyprus on Friday night as part of ongoing efforts to prevent crime and strengthen public safety.

According to police, the arrests were linked to offences including illegal drug possession, illegal employment, drink driving and other criminal offences.

During the operations, officers stopped 600 vehicles and checked 973 people. They also carried out inspections at 59 premises, resulting in 15 reports for various offences.

Traffic enforcement officers reported 317 drivers for a range of road traffic violations, while a further 11 traffic-related cases remain under investigation. Of those reported, 103 were caught exceeding the speed limit, while 10 vehicles were impounded.

Police also conducted 304 breathalyser tests, with 21 drivers reported for driving under the influence of alcohol.

In addition, two preliminary drug tests were carried out, with both returning positive results.

Police said the targeted crime prevention and enforcement operations will continue on a daily basis, with an increased police presence and intensified checks across the island.