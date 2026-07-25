Two 30-year-old men were remanded in custody for six days on Saturday after police found more than 500g of cocaine in their possession during a drug trafficking investigation in Limassol.

Officers from the Limassol drug squad (Ykan) are continuing investigations to identify the suspects’ suppliers and associates.

The arrests were made at around 10pm on Friday after officers, acting on intelligence relating to the trafficking and supply of drugs, stopped a vehicle carrying the two men.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a package containing approximately 510g of cocaine.

The two suspects were arrested and appeared before the Limassol district court on Saturday, which remanded them for six days while investigations continue.