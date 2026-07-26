Construction output across the euro area and the European Union saw a modest rise during May 2026, according to the latest figures released by Eurostat.

Seasonally adjusted production grew by 0.4 per cent in the euro area and by 0.3 per cent across the EU compared to the previous month.

This follows growth recorded in April 2026, when production increased by 0.1 per cent in the euro area and by 0.5 per cent in the EU.

When measured against the same period last year, specifically May 12, 2025, production in construction rose by 1.2 per cent in the euro area and by 1.8 per cent in the EU.

Regarding the monthly breakdown in the euro area, building construction decreased by 0.7 per cent and civil engineering fell by 0.5 per cent, while specialised construction activities saw an increase of 1.4 per cent.

Across the EU, building construction declined by 0.4 per cent and civil engineering dropped by 1.3 per cent, whereas specialised construction activities grew by 1.4 per cent.

Among individual member states, Austria saw the highest monthly increase at 3.3 per cent, followed by the Netherlands at 2.0 per cent and France at 1.3 per cent.

Conversely, the most significant monthly decreases were noted in Hungary at 6.4 per cent, Spain at 2.8 per cent, and Slovenia at 1.9 per cent.

Looking at the annual comparison for the euro area, building construction decreased by 6.6 per cent, but civil engineering rose by 3.5 per cent and specialised construction activities increased by 2.9 per cent.

For the EU as a whole, building construction dropped by 5.2 per cent, while civil engineering grew by 2.3 per cent and specialised construction activities saw a 3.3 per cent rise.

The highest annual increases were reported in Slovenia at 19.2 per cent, Slovakia at 10.0 per cent, and Finland at 9.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, annual decreases were observed in Spain at 10.0 per cent, Hungary at 6.7 per cent, and France at 0.7 per cent.