Andreas Spyrides takes helm of CFA Society Cyprus

CFA Society Cyprus announced on Monday the election of a new board of directors, marking a new phase for the organisation following its annual general meeting.

The association said it is entering a new era of growth, strategic initiatives, and commitment to professional excellence and ethics after the leadership change.

Andreas Spyrides has been elected president of the association, succeeding Constantinos Kourouyiannis, who during his tenure contributed to strengthening the organisation’s role and presence within Cyprus’ financial community.

Jan-Hofmeyr Retief assumes the role of vice-president, while the seven-member board is completed by Kyriacos Inios as secretary and Evgeny Tarakanov as treasurer.

The remaining members of the board are Stella Mourouzidou Damtsa, Byron Kaklopoulos, and Spyros Ierides.

As the official representative of the CFA Institute in Cyprus, the CFA Society Cyprus plays a leading role in promoting professional excellence, financial education, and high ethical standards in the investment and financial sector.

Through its activities, the association contributes to enhancing market credibility, developing financial knowledge, and shaping a modern and sustainable financial ecosystem in Cyprus, while forming part of a global professional network.

The newly elected board brings together significant experience, expertise, and a shared vision aimed at further strengthening the association’s standing.

Particular emphasis will be placed on closer collaboration with institutional stakeholders, academia, and the market, as well as establishing the CFA Society Cyprus as a key reference point for the country’s financial sector.

“We assume leadership of the CFA Society Cyprus with a strong sense of responsibility and deep respect for the work we inherit,” said board president Andreas Spyrides.

“Our primary objective is to further strengthen the association’s role as a pillar of professional excellence, thought leadership, and institutional representation in the financial sector,” he added.

“We will invest in knowledge, collaboration, and the development of our members, while also strengthening financial literacy, transparency, and trust in the markets,” Spyrides continued.

“We remain committed to the values of integrity, ethics, inclusion, and professionalism, which form the core of the association and serve the broader public interest,” he affirmed.

The work of the association is reinforced through its specialised committees, which support its mission across multiple areas.

These include the advocacy committee, which focuses on strengthening standards and contributing to public dialogue on markets, regulation, and inclusion.

The research challenge and university relations committee promotes links between academia and professional practice.

The financial literacy committee focuses on improving financial education across society.

The public relations committee works to enhance the association’s voice and visibility in public discourse.

Meanwhile, the newly established membership committee places emphasis on member retention, active participation, and initiatives that enhance value for members.

Founded in 2003, the CFA Society Cyprus is a leading representative body for investment professionals in the country.

It is part of the global CFA Institute network and currently counts more than 300 members.

Its mission is to promote ethical standards and professional excellence, contributing to the development of a modern and reliable investment environment in close cooperation with supervisory authorities, the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), and other professional organisations.