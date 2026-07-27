EKO, a member of HELLENiQ ENERGY, supported the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, contributing to the successful delivery of one of the country’s most significant institutional undertakings.

During the first half of 2026, the Republic of Cyprus held the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, hosting dozens of ministerial meetings, high-level events, working group meetings, seminars and other activities across Cyprus, attended by hundreds of officials and representatives from all Member States of the European Union.

As part of its sponsorship, EKO provided fuel and vehicle cleaning services for the fleet used to support the operational requirements of the Cyprus Presidency. This contribution helped ensure the smooth operation of the transport programme, facilitating the efficient movement of visitors, delegations and dignitaries and supporting the seamless delivery of the numerous meetings and events held throughout the Presidency.

At a special ceremony held at the Cyprus Presidency Press Centre, the Deputy Minister for European Affairs, Marilena Raouna, and the Director of the Cyprus Presidency Secretariat, Dimitris Mavrommatis, presented EKO with a commemorative plaque and certificate in recognition of the company’s substantial contribution to the success of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2026.

“Cyprus’ assumption of the Presidency of the Council of the European Union was both a significant national responsibility and a unique opportunity for the country to demonstrate its professionalism, reliability and hospitality,” noted EKO Chief Executive Officer Giorgos Grigoras. “It was a great honour for EKO to contribute to the success of this national endeavour by providing services that supported the smooth operation of the Presidency. As a company with a longstanding presence in Cyprus, we consider it our duty to stand alongside initiatives that enhance the country’s reputation, create value for society and promote Cyprus on the international stage.”

EKO remains firmly committed to supporting initiatives that serve the public interest and strengthen Cyprus’ international presence. Through its collaboration with the Republic of Cyprus and its institutions, the company continues to make a meaningful contribution to major national events and initiatives, reaffirming its role as a responsible and trusted partner.