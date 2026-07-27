Cyprus’ athletics team will begin its campaign at the 23rd Commonwealth Games in Glasgow on Monday, with four athletes in action as they target places in the finals and a chance to challenge for medals.

The day’s programme opens with Milan Trajkovic, who competes in the men’s 110m hurdles semi-finals at 1.25pm Cyprus time.

The experienced hurdler will be aiming to secure one of the three automatic qualifying spots in his heat or progress as one of the two fastest remaining athletes to reach the final later tonight.

Fifteen minutes later, Valentina Savva takes to the field in the women’s hammer throw qualifying round.

A throw of 70 metres or a finish among the top 12 competitors will earn her a place in Tuesday’s final.

Savva enters the event with the ninth-best performance of the season among the participants, having recorded a best throw of 69.68m.

Cyprus’ strongest medal hopes on the opening day may come in the men’s hammer throw final, scheduled for 9.57pm Cyprus time.

National record holder Iosif Kesidis and Alexandros Poursanidis will represent the island in the eight-athlete final.

Kesidis heads into the competition with the third-best mark of the finalists this season after setting a new Cypriot record of 78.61m earlier this year.

If Trajkovic advances, he will return to the track for the men’s 110m hurdles final at 11.45pm.

The Cyprus athletics squad at the Games consists of 13 competitors across track and field events.

Among those still to compete are high jumpers Elena Kulitsenko and Styliana Ioannidou, sprinter Olivia Fotopoulou, long jumper Philippa Fotopoulou, shot putter Petros Michaelides, pole vaulters Christos Tamanis and Dimitris Christofi, discus thrower Iosif Michalis Papa and javelin thrower Christiana Ellina.

Athletics competition runs through to August 1, with Cyprus hoping to add to its medal tally at the Glasgow Games.