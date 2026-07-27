Cyprus on Monday condemned what it described as the “horrific attack” in Berlin, expressing solidarity with Germany following an incident authorities believe was an Islamist terrorist attack.

In a post on X, the foreign ministry said its “thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones” and reaffirmed Cyprus’ support for Germany.

“We stand against terrorism, hatred, extremism and violence. As Cyprus, as Europeans,” the ministry said.

The statement came after a 21-year-old German national, identified as Abdul Ballout, was shot dead by police following a manhunt in Berlin.

German authorities said the suspect drove a van into a crowd near Tiergarten park on Saturday night, killing one woman and injuring at least 29 people before several others were wounded in a stabbing attack.

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said investigators believed the evidence pointed to an “Islamist terror attack”.