McDonald’s™ Cyprus delivered island-wide magic through FIFA World Cup™ Bus Tour stops

As one of the biggest sponsors of the FIFA World Cup™, McDonald’s™ always brings the excitement of the world’s biggest football festival to millions of fans worldwide. As part of this global campaign, McDonald’s launched the FIFA World Cup Meal™ and its popular collectable glasses featuring the World Cup’s biggest stars, such as Lamine Yamal, David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Son Heung-Min, Ronaldinho and, of course, Grimace.

This year, the global campaign came to life in Cyprus, too, through an original activation that brought the World Cup experience even closer to the island’s public. The FIFA World Cup Bus Tour travelled to every town and city in Cyprus, turning each stop into a unique football celebration and spreading smiles and surprises amongst passers-by.

Young and old alike had the chance to visit the specially designed double-decker bus and take souvenir photos. At the same time, they took part in interactive games inspired by McDonald’s global campaign, tested their football skills and enjoyed moments full of fun, excitement and surprises, whilst those who managed to score won collectable glasses and mini footballs.

The FIFA World Cup Bus Tour came to a spectacular close on July 19, 2026, the day of the World Cup final. The revels included a dynamic Live Link at Limassol’s Old Harbour, which broadcast the excitement of the celebrations live. There was also a grand prize draw, where lucky football and McDonald’s fans won generous prizes, rounding off an unforgettable event in the best possible way.

With the FIFA World Cup Bus Tour, McDonald’s Cyprus proved football is not just a game, but rather an experience that brings people closer together. From the bus stops and games to the big night of the final, thousands of visitors became part of a unique football celebration, confirming that, at McDonald’s, major events always turn into unforgettable experiences.

About McDonald’s™ Cyprus

McDonald’s™ Cyprus was founded by Family Restaurants Andreou Co Ltd, which opened its first McDonald’s restaurant in Finikoudes in June 1997. Today, it operates 23 restaurants across Cyprus and employs over 1,750 people. It offers dine-in, takeaway, delivery and drive-thru services, whilst the new Mobile Order & Pay service allows customers to order in advance and collect their order as soon as they arrive at the restaurant. Always upholding high standards and values, McDonald’s offers high-quality food, invests in technology and is committed to the continuous development and training of all its staff.