The week starts off sunny with temperatures reaching 37C inland, 35 along the coast and 28 in the highest mountains, but expected to gradually increase over the coming days.

Winds will be a northwest to northeast gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort, gradually turning into a fresh breeze of 5 Beaufort, over moderate seas.

Monday night will be clear with temperatures dropping to 24C inland and along the coast, and to 19C in the highest mountains.

Winds will be a northwest gentle to moderate breeze of 3 to 4 Beaufort over moderate seas.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly fine, with temperatures set to rise to above the seasonal average.