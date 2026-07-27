Timur Turlov, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp. and President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, has announced that he will run for president of the International Chess Federation (FIDE). The leadership elections will take place on September 26 and 27, 2026 in Samarkand, during the organisation’s General Assembly and alongside the 46th World Chess Olympiad.

The announcement follows Turlov’s earlier nomination for the post of FIDE Deputy President. “Today, a federation with a century of history stands at a crossroads. The progress we’ve made cannot be stopped or erased. I believe it must be intensified, given fresh energy and carried forward. That is why I have decided to put forward my candidacy for President of the International Chess Federation,” he stated.

Turlov has led the Kazakhstan Chess Federation since 2023, overseeing a wide-ranging modernisation of the country’s chess sector and investing more than USD 75 million in the game’s development. Under his leadership, Kazakhstan has hosted the Men’s World Chess Championship match and the World Rapid and Blitz Team Championship, and Almaty will soon host the World University Chess Championship. He has also served as President of the International School Chess Federation since 2024.

He highlighted that the decision goes beyond personal ambition. “I have plenty of projects in my life where I can realise my potential as an entrepreneur and leader; the decision stems from something entirely different,” he noted. “I sincerely believe that world chess today has a unique opportunity to take the next step in its development, and if my experience can be useful to the international chess community, then this responsibility is worth taking.”

Turlov’s programme is built on three areas: digitalisation and AI, chess in schools and the financial sustainability of national federations.

The central digital initiative is a unified FIDE platform offering every player a single account with rating history, tournament records, online competitions and educational content, with equal access for all federations. It would also include AI-based tools for game analysis, coaching support and fair play control. The approach draws on KazChess ID, the unified digital ecosystem now being completed by the Kazakhstan Chess Federation. “If this approach works at the national level, there is no reason why it cannot be scaled up to the international federation,” Turlov explained.

In school chess, he intends to build on both the Kazakh experience and the practices of the International School Chess Federation. In Kazakhstan, the national Chess in Education programme already covers more than 1,500 schools and over 60,000 pupils. On the financial side, Turlov proposes helping national federations develop sustainable sources of income through partnerships, sponsorship programmes and professional asset management.

Turlov also confirmed that Viswanathan Anand, FIDE Deputy President since 2022, will stand as deputy president candidate on his ticket. “Vishy needs no introduction in the chess world. He is one of the greatest chess players in history and a man who is highly respected on every continent,” Turlov said.

“In recent years he has proven himself to be a very strong leader with a deep understanding of how FIDE works. His participation in our team is a guarantee of continuity and the preservation of the best work that has already been done,” Turlov continued. “For me, personally, it is a great honour that Vishy has agreed to join our team.”

Turlov also framed the campaign in wider terms. “The team running for office is truly international, and I represent Kazakhstan, the very ‘middle power’ our President has spoken of. FIDE unites around 200 national federations representing different cultures, regions and interests, and here it is especially important to find balance and solutions that serve the entire chess community. I am confident that I can bring to the federation’s work the principles of balance and respectful dialogue that are the hallmark of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy,” Turlov emphasised.

Freedom24, the European subsidiary of Freedom Holding Corp., has been a long-standing strategic partner of the Cyprus Chess Federation, supporting the development and popularisation of chess on the island. In recent years, the partnership has helped bring major events to Cyprus, including the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in 2023 and 2025, the Cyprus Open Chess Championships and the 2026 FIDE Candidates and Women’s Candidates Tournaments, the largest chess event ever held in the country.

The cooperation also extends to chess development and education. The Freedom24 Chess Academy opened in Limassol in March 2025. According to Cyprus Chess Federation President Criton Tornaritis, the federation now has more than 2,000 members, most of them children.