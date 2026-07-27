The police arrested 12 individuals for offences such as theft, breaking and entering, illegal possession of drugs and property, and residing on the island without a permit, during overnight operations in urban areas to prevent crime.

Police officers also stopped 583 vehicles and checked 822 drivers and passengers.

A total of 316 people were reported, including 115 caught speeding, ten drink driving and one driving under the influence of drugs. Twelve others are under investigation for various traffic violations. Ten vehicles were impounded.

The police also raided 69 establishments and filed 11 reports.