The National Guard on Tuesday appointed Brigadier general Savvas Stefanou as criminal investigator to look into the fire at Kalo Chorio firing range on Monday afternoon, which led to a blaze in two nearby villages.

It referred to Stefanou’s appointment as an “essential and necessary step” towards a comprehensive and objective investigation into the case, noting it was crucial to determine the exact circumstances of the fire.

The fire broke out near the Larnaca district village of Kalo Chorio on Monday afternoon, prompting the evacuation of two villages and the closure of roads before it was contained by the fire brigade at around 8pm.

Defence Minister Vassilis Palmas on Monday assured that the ministry had already ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the fire.

“It will be investigated why they proceeded to let these munitions off with tragic results, fortunately without threatening human lives and destroying property,” he said.

Palmas said that the responsibility lies with the 70th engineers battalion, adding that such explosions are prohibited in the summer months.